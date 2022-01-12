Actor Osman Khalid Butt recently raised a question concerning the mobile advertisements that always shows a bad side of a male partner towards his wife.

He took to his Twitter and raised a concerning question for the ad agencies who seem to normalize disloyalty or cheating between the partners.

He tweeted, “Why is it that every mobile game ad I see has a husband cheating on his pregnant wife and she moves to a derelict hut in Siberia and freezes to death if you don’t board up the windows in time?”

However, the actor’s tweet has got mixed reactions from Tweeples with some in dire concern with a bad idea of promoting unfaithful partners.

“Its called targeted advertising, meaning you seem like the person who would try and save someone in Siberia freezing to death or atleast tweet about it,” a user wrote.

“Its better than the one where husband is cheating on pregnant wife and then you have to give her a make over. If you don’t make her pretty enough the husband ‘wins'” the other tweeted.

“Sometimes she gets a makeover and goes off with his best friend,” added another.