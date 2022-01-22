Ozark season 4 part 1 released and fans are flipping out

The proposal that cartel kingpin Omar Navarro lays out for Marty Byrde in Ozark season 4 is straightforward.

Marty had been waiting to hear the magic words for a long time. In fact, he’s wanted to throughout the entire run of this blood-soaked, drug-fueled, high-stakes series, in which the action can change from a casino floor to the gloomy Missouri Ozarks to cartel territory in Mexico faster than Ruth Langmore can spit out one of her scathing, expletive-laden comments. After all this time, Marty has managed to launder enough money to stay in Navarro’s good graces, elude the FBI’s clutches, construct a casino, which is now ground zero for money laundering, and keep locals like the wild-eyed Darlene Snell from sabotaging the whole enterprise.

But, don’t we already have an idea of how this season will conclude even before it begins? That this is not a narrative that is likely to end happily in Hollywood.

At the very least, there is some good news – for viewers, not so much for the characters tangled in this narrative. The fourth and final season of the program was expanded from the previous three seasons’ ten episodes apiece. Ozark season 4 has 14 episodes, split into two 7-episode halves.