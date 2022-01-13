Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 06:48 pm

Pakistani-American wrestler Mustafa Ali wishes to be casted as Taj Nital

The directors of Marvel’s upcoming Blade film are on the search for a South Asian actor to play mute Punjabi vampire hunter Taj Nital.  And it appears that they’ve already found their first candidate! Mustafa Ali, a Pakistani-American wrestler, used Twitter to grab Marvel’s notice. He tweeted, “Hello, Marvel Studios.” “I believe you’re on the lookout for me.”

Read more: Eternals – Marvel’s latest offering is both confusing and boring!

“Blade is looking for a South Asian male, 20s-30s,” said the original tweet, posted on an account of Blade news. Although actors with fight experience are desired for the role, the actor must be willing to learn! Requirements: ‘Though he’s signed a vow of silence, his eyes tell us he’s been through a lot of turmoil.'”

“I am from Chicago, but my father is from Karachi, Pakistan, and my mother is from New Delhi, India,” Ali, whose real name is Adeel Alam. “So, I’ve got a little Paki-Indie fusion going on here,” he added.

Read more: Disney postpone the release of many Marvel sequels and the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie

While, the blade is ready to star Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role of a half-human, half-vampire who haunts the night in search of vampires. At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, Marvel chief Kevin Feige disclosed the actor’s casting. Stating that the actor notified Marvel after winning his second Oscar that he’d like to play the character. Moreover, Bassam Tariq of Mogul Mowgli fame, a Karachi native, will helm the film.

