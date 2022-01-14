Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 08:05 pm

Pakistani Celebrities who need to reconsider their career paths

Pakistani Celebrities who need to reconsider their career paths Photo: Instagram

The Pakistani entertainment industry is full of talented individuals who have proved their capacity with characters hard to play by anyone else. But there are some celebrities who need to rethink the career path they have chosen for themselves.

This simply does not mean that they can’t act; some of them are remarkable actors. But some indeed need to take some acting classes.

  1. Azfar Rehman

Yasir Hussain made it to headlines yet again by taking Azfar Rehman’s name, when he was asked who should leave the industry and do something else.  However, Yasir conversed about this controversy yet again in another show clearing the rumors that he had chosen Azfar’s name because Azfar had given him financial advice before the sensation became a mainstream actor.

Azfar Rehman Harassment

  1. Mawra Hocane

Considering the fact that Mawra has a law degree from abroad, she can entirely choose to entirely say goodbye to the industry and still have a bright future outline. We think Mawra should totally pursue a new career.

  1. Shahroz Sabzwari

Shahroz ex-wife is the dazzling Syra, who looks eccentric in anything she chooses to wear, while his current wife Sadaf Kanwal, is a spectacular supermodel. Shahroz has not outshined in his acting career. He has been a part of several dramas and movies, and they haven’t been great at the box office. He really needs to go for something else and choose a different path.

Shahroz Sabzwari

  1. Saboor Aly

Saboor has always been over-shadowed by her sister Sajal Alu’s talent ad success. Nevertheless she has got great talent and skills for acting, but Sajal has attained fame way before her. We think Saboor should think of another career if she needs to get out of the pressure.

  1. Danish Taimoor

It seems that only one of the partners can have the talent. After Shahroz, we have Danish Taimoor, who is the husband of the amazing Ayeza Khan. He, too, has not been able to prove to the public the extent of his talent.

  1. Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa is a household name now, with his gameshow hosting skills, he has gained a massie audience. An amazing host, actor, producer, Fahad is in his prime doing extraordinary work in all these grounds. But the way he trolls the public that visits him, he could certainly become a troll-er!

Fahad Mustafa took to his social media to ask the public to support the industry and for the bloggers to hold their reviews following the release of Khel Khel Mein. PHOTO: Instagram

