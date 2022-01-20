Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 02:18 am

Pamela Anderson Splits from 4th Husband Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Splits from 4th Husband Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson is divorcing her one-year marriage, Dan Hayhurst.

Anderson has divorced her bodyguard husband, according to a spokeswoman for the Baywatch alum. Anderson, 54, and Hayhurst, 54, have been in Canada since their wedding on Christmas Eve 2020.

Anderson married Hayhurst, a builder who also serves as her security, on December 24, 2020, at her house on Vancouver Island, Canada.

Anderson’s romance with Hayhurst was confirmed by PEOPLE in September 2020, seven months after she split from her ex Jon Peters.

Hayhurst and Anderson had “been together for a while,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“She’s really delighted,” Anderson’s source added. “And they’ve been together throughout the pandemic. She’s overjoyed, and he’s been assisting her in repairing her home on Vancouver Island.”

Last February, the actress and model appeared on the British talk show Loose Women with Hayhurst for an interview via video call, with the newlyweds answering questions about their wedding while lying in bed.

Anderson claimed she met Hayhurst on her family’s property. “He was working here, and I got stranded here during COVID, and we stuck together,” she laughed, adding, “And we’re still stuck together.”

She also described her husband as “a lovely man,” according to the former Playboy model.

“He’s the type of guy I’d have met if I hadn’t gone across the world and gotten crazy,” Anderson explained. “It’s refreshing to be with a real man who can change a lightbulb. He’s helpful. It’s a novel concept.”

Anderson was married for the fourth time. In 1995, she married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, but the couple separated in 1998. Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger are their two sons.

In 2006, the actress married and divorced Kid Rock. Then, in 2007 and 2013, she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice. Both of Solomon’s marriages ended in less than a year.

