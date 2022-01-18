Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 01:58 pm

Parineeti Chopra is all set to take up new role as producer

After exciting back-to-back releases last year, actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to take up a new role as a film producer.

The Girl On The Train actress maintained while talking to ETimes that she wanted to produce movies to create a name for herself.

Read more: Parineeti Chopra completes 10 years in industry, Priyanka Chopra feels proud

“I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now”.

Parineeti Chopra Saina

She also added that it is definitely a welcoming approach that females are stepping into roles like these which were mostly dedicated to males in the past.

“I think it is beautiful that now there are more female lyricists, writers, directors and producers… this is like an entirely new chapter of the workforce that has come into the industry”.

Parineeti started her acting career in 2011 and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Actress Debut.

Parineeti Chopra

Read more: Arjun Kapoor teases Parineeti Chopra as she asks for his sweatshirt

She touched the heights of fame with her box office hits like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzadee, Golmaal Again and a lot more.

Globally acclaimed for her acting and on-screen chemistry, the actress lives in the hearts of her fans and is one of the bankable artists of B-Town.

