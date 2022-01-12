Parizaad Episode 26 Review – Parizaad Latest Episode

Parizaad Episode 26 Review

Parizaad continues to be an engrossing tale that continues to take unexpected twists and turns! Or at the very least, the author has provided scenarios that break up the monotony and keep the audience on the edge of their seats! There have been several times when I have doubted Parizaad’s motives and future goals since the beginning. When certain situations suggest that Parizaad might do something extreme to fulfil his heart’s desire, his humane and sensitive side takes over. Ahmed Ali Akbar delivered another outstanding performance in this episode, particularly when Sharjeel revealed his’secret’ to him and when he was on the phone with Annie. The filmmaker should also be commended for ensuring that every single action and expression was seen by the audience, adding nuances and intensity to the situations.

Parizaad’s yearning to be loved has been the emphasis of the last few episodes. Parizaad turning to cosmetic surgeries to improve his appearance before Annie regains her vision had to be the most humorous aspect of this episode. It was interesting since so many social media users actually gave Parizaad such advice after he had amassed all of his fortune! This was also an important step in the plot because it revealed that his worries about his appearance were still present. Parizaad was seen paying attention to Nasaaz’s advice, exactly as he had done previously. Some of his suggestions showed his pragmatic outlook on life. He was the one who once requested Parizaad to marry Bubbly in order to obtain the funds he required to assist Saeeda. For a change, he told him to think about himself. When he asked Parizaad to go the additional mile to make his own goals come true, he undoubtedly spoke for the audience. He was also the one who advised Parizaad on how to improve his appearance. Nasaaz is a poet who hasn’t let commercialism define his work, although he does have a worldly perspective on a number of topics.

Sharjeel’s confession was actually quite charming. Fahad Mirza is an excellent choice for the part. Parizaad’s charisma impresses Sharjeel just as much as Annie’s, and he believes Parizaad sir can do no wrong! He comes across as a genuine decent guy, the type of character you fall in love with right away. Even though Parizaad was broken inside, he masterfully concealed his true sentiments and reaction when he confessed his true affections for Annie. Parizaad’s darkest fears had come true once more, and history was repeating itself! I must admit that I was not anticipating this at all; I was expecting something completely different. Despite the fact that Parizaad had anticipated this, he found it just as difficult to accept as he had the first time he fell in love. Even though Parizaad is certain that he does not deserve to be loved, he is unconsciously and consciously waiting and prepared to be loved!

Parizaad’s latest strategy to get Sharjeel out of the way was the most unexpected revelation in this episode! This was entirely unexpected and out of the blue! I’m sure Parizaad isn’t completely heartless, therefore I’m looking forward to seeing where this music goes. My favourite part in this episode was when Parizaad played the piano and grieved over what he perceived to be the ‘unattainable,’ especially because there was a time when all he wanted was a piano, and now that he had it, he was still not satisfied! This was a well-constructed and meaningful sequence.

Final Thoughts

Once again, the writer provided a difficult-to-understand plot twist, but it was also the reason why most of us are anticipating the next episode. I’m fairly certain that the latest development will likewise unfold in an unexpected manner. It was fascinating to see how Parizaad’s attitude shifted at the end of the show. He wasn’t willing to do anything severe at first and was really sensitive, but towards the end of this episode, he was anxious to get Sharjeel out of the way and was turning to extreme tactics. When Parizaad took over Behroze’s business, I wondered if all this money could buy him happiness or even the kind of acceptance he’d yearned for his entire life — the answer has been a resounding no so far. In this episode, Nasaaz got his happy ending; will Parizaad?