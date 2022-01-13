Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:46 am

Parizaad’s house is on sale in Islamabad for Rs600 million

Parizaad House: Parizaad drew national attention not only because of its main character’s generosity and humility, but also because of its plot and setting. The house of the show’s titular main character was one of the most fascinating aspects of the drama, and now you may acquire it if you have Rs600 million to spare.

The drama will soon come to an end, but that does not mean that people’s affection for Parizaad will fade away. People were drawn to the main character Parizaad’s home from the first moment they saw it in the OST.

The beautiful farmhouse of Usman Zafar Cheema is on a 10-kanal (6,000 square-yard) land. The home has a total built-up area of 38,000 square feet and is located in Gulberg Greens in Islamabad, which is a section of Gulberg made up of farmhouses on four, five, and ten kanal plots.

Appliances and air conditioners are included in the price of the residence. The price of the mansion can be reduced to Rs575 million if it is purchased unfurnished.

A double-height drawing room, a dining room, double-height entrance lobbies, a large courtyard, a serving buffet kitchen, a dirty kitchen, two sitting lounges, four bedrooms, four covered car parking areas, a guard room, and a large wooden-themed office with a staff sitting area are all located on the ground floor.

Four bedrooms, a lounge, a dining space, a kitchen, a large storage room, and a large office with a staff seating area make up the first floor.

A basement contains three lounges, two filthy kitchens, two clean kitchens, four servant quarters, a large drawing room, a large parking space, six bedrooms with attached washrooms, a large walk-in closet, eating spaces, and a maid’s room with an attached bathroom.

A mumty with two spacious servant quarters is also provided.

Parizaad’s life is a classic rags-to-riches tale: he is a dependable watchman whose devotion has been put to the test by his boss, a business magnate. When the boss gets detained in Dubai and discovers that he has no relatives, he chooses to give Parizaad some of his riches, including the house. After that, Parizaad returns to Pakistan as a wealthy man.

