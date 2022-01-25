Parizaad Second Last Episode Review: Parizaad embarks on a journey to find himself.

Parizaad Second Last Episode: Parizaad, the grand masterpiece, is finally nearing completion. This is the play’s second to last episode. It was meant to be the final episode, but they opted to broadcast the conclusion in theatres instead, so the play will finally end next week. We saw Parizaad mention going on a journey in the last episode. Parizaad embarks on a mission to find himself in this episode.

This episode, in my opinion, is a filler episode, but it does have nuances. The wonderful poetry reading in the background is the highlight of this episode. Parizaad informs Kamali that he is leaving on a trip and requests that Nasaaz care after the management while he is gone. When Kamali asks him where he’s going, he simply says that he has no idea.

Parizaad embarks on a voyage within himself, physically heading north. He travels by train first, then by bus to a location in Pakistan’s northwestern region. With scenic valleys and snow-capped mountains in the background, who wouldn’t want to get lost in such a setting?

A senior Urdu teacher invites Parizaad to stay with him in the valley, and the Urdu teacher emphasises his wish to promote Urdu in his area. As a result, the emphasis on Urdu promotion has been extremely artistically done. Parizaad begins teaching the children when the previous teacher becomes ill, and he remains for months, instructing the students and preparing them for their board exams. Parizaad appears to be comfortable instructing the lads and telling them his own storey. He lied to the schoolteacher by giving him a fictitious name in order to conceal his identity.

When Parizaad transports that teacher to the hospital, his paths intersect with Ainee once more in the northern districts. Ainee and Parizaad’s eyes lock for a moment, but Ainee does not recognise him and passes him away before joining Sharjeel. What does the fact that she married Sharjeel imply?