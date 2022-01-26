Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:57 pm

Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi was not happy with Ahmed Ali Akbar for this scene!

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:57 pm
Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi was not happy with Ahmed Ali Akbar for this scene

Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi was not happy with Ahmed Ali Akbar for this scene

Parizaad: The chartbuster drama, which is coming to its end, has gathered a lot of commendation in Pakistan as well as across the border. Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role, has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headlines ever since the drama went on-air.

In the ongoing episodes of Parizaad, the chemistry between RJ Annie (played by Yumna Zaidi) and the hero is highly praised by the public. Fans have been pleading for this duo. The sequence in which Ahmed discovers that RJ Annie is actually blind is still one of the most discussed on social media.

Read more: Parizaad Second Last Episode Review: Parizaad embarks on a journey to find himself

Advertisement

Yumna, on the other hand, is not satisfied with the scene. According to the 32-year-old actress, the moment might have been “done better.”

Yumna addressed this in a recent interview with fellow co-star Nauman Ijaz on his show G Sarkar. Yumna aspires to be a perfectionist in her acting, giving her all for every role she plays.

Watch the complete show:

Read More

20 mins ago
WATCH: Engin Altan aka Ertugul stuns fans with his daring snow ride

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rose to prominence with his...
27 mins ago
Watch Ananya Pandey drops unseen videos of her journey

On Wednesday, actress Ananya Panday uploaded a video compilation on Instagram. As...
41 mins ago
Deepika Padukone responds sarcastically about Ranveer promoting Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone discussed Ranveer Singh's reaction to her upcoming film Gehraiyaan in...
47 mins ago
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer' has a star-studded premiere night

'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer' staring Yasir Hussian and...
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor spends ‘perfect afternoon’ with BFFs Amrita, Malaika

Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, shared a photo from a small gathering...
1 hour ago
When Dharmendra attended Boney Kapoor's sister wedding

Boney Kapoor, a film producer, shared an old photo from his sister...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Across China: Chinese tech giants looking to build the metaverse
7 mins ago
Across China: Chinese tech giants looking to build the metaverse

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- As "metaverse" became the buzzword of 2021,...
Jacqueline Fernandez
7 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez shares her first post since her viral kissing photo

On Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez has made a comeback. Since her photo with...
Ayesha Shaikh
9 mins ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Congratulates Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia on National Day

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh congratulated the Prime Minister Scott...
Kanye West Kim Kardashian
10 mins ago
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats

Kim Kardashian, who has four children with her estranged husband Kanye West,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement