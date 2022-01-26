Parizaad: Yumna Zaidi was not happy with Ahmed Ali Akbar for this scene!

Parizaad: The chartbuster drama, which is coming to its end, has gathered a lot of commendation in Pakistan as well as across the border. Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role, has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headlines ever since the drama went on-air.

In the ongoing episodes of Parizaad, the chemistry between RJ Annie (played by Yumna Zaidi) and the hero is highly praised by the public. Fans have been pleading for this duo. The sequence in which Ahmed discovers that RJ Annie is actually blind is still one of the most discussed on social media.

Yumna, on the other hand, is not satisfied with the scene. According to the 32-year-old actress, the moment might have been “done better.”

Yumna addressed this in a recent interview with fellow co-star Nauman Ijaz on his show G Sarkar. Yumna aspires to be a perfectionist in her acting, giving her all for every role she plays.

