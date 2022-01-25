Parklife 2022: Big names lined up for the biggest music festival Photo Courtesy: content.ticketarena.co.uk/

Parklife will be returning to Heaton Park this summer in Manchester’s rich musical calendar.

The coordinators of the festival have teased that this summer festival is going to be ‘huge, keeping in mind the record demand for tickets last year.

The festival is known for bringing big names across all of the eight stages.

Parklife showcases artists of techno, garage, house, and much more. The smaller stages have hosted the likes of Disclosure in years gone by.

Parklife publicized their 2022 line-up, “Tyler, The Creator is making his long-awaited UK headline debut, alongside the iconic 50 Cent who heads to Heaton Park for a UK festival exclusive.”

“The lineup doesn’t stop growing with the game changing Megan Thee Stallion and chart topping Lewis Capaldi.”

“Bicep will headline The Valley for the very first time with their much lauded live show whilst also not to be missed is the live return of Chase & Status, who bring their largest festival show yet to summer 2022.”

Here is the full list and breakdown of announced acts for the festival this year.

TYLER, THE CREATOR / 50 CENT / MEGAN THEE STALLION / LEWIS CAPALDI CHASE & STATUS (LIVE) / BICEP (LIVE IN THE VALLEY)

JAMIE XX / LOYLE CARNER / CENTRAL CEE / ERIC PRYDZ CARL COX (HYBRID LIVE) / CAMELPHAT / FOUR TET / PEGGY GOU HEADIE ONE / JESSIE WARE / TOM MISCH / ARLO PARKS FOLAMOUR POWER TO THE PPL A/V / PINKPANTHERESS / FRED AGAIN.. TEMS / ANNIE MAC / SONNY FODERA / MARCO CAROLA JOSEPH CAPRIATI / MICHAEL BIBI

XXL PRESENTS: (A-Z) AMELIE LENS / CHARLOTTE DE WITTE / NINA KRAVIZ ANDY C / PATRICK TOPPING / GORGON CITY / THE BLESSED MADONNA HYBRID MINDS / SHY FX / DJ EZ / SUB FOCUS / WILKINSON CAROLINE POLACHEK / MAHALIA / JOY CROOKES / ARRDEE PURPLE DISCO MACHINE / KOJEY RADICAL / RAYE BAD BOY CHILLER CREW / SOLARDO / SETH TROXLER / EATS EVERYTHING SKREAM / LOUIE VEGA / MALL GRAB / RICARDO VILLALOBOS ENZO SIRAGUSA / OVERMONO (LIVE) MELLA DEE / JAYDA G / DIMENSION / HOLY GOOF KINGS OF THE ROLLERS & INJA / HIGH CONTRAST / APOLLONIA DANNY HOWARD / MOODYMANN / KRYSTAL KLEAR / JOY ORBISON GEORGE FITZGERALD (LIVE) / HAAI / BOU CHILDREN OF ZEUS / FJAAK – DJ

MAE MULLER / GABRIELS / SPECIAL REQUEST / CHAOS IN THE CBD / ENNY TSHA / DAN SHAKE / EAST END DUBS / TIFFANY CALVER / BERWYN KETTAMA / ROSS FROM FRIENDS (LIVE) / MOXIE / OR:LA / SAOIRSE / INDIA JORDAN / CONDUCTA / SAM DIVINE / YUNG FILLY

MELÉ / MASON COLLECTIVE / CHLOÉ ROBINSON LOW STEPPA / DOM DOLLA CRISTOPH / ABSOLUTE. / EFFY / EWAN MCVICAR / RICH NxT TURNO B2B HEDEX PROSPA / JAGUAR / JOEY DANIEL / SOFIA KOURTESIS (LIVE) / JOHN SUMMIT HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR / HAMMER / YUNG SINGH / SALUTE KAMAL. / SARAH STORY / BKLAVA / DANA RUH / ALISHA / FLEUR SHORE ARIELLE FREE / JORDSS / MOLLIE COLLINS YOUANDEWAN / SYREETA ELIZA ROSE / UNDERSTATE / MAX / INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL WALLIS LIVE / LA LA / MICHAEL JAMES / KRYSKO / PIRATE COPY BLASHA & ALLATT / NORTH BASE

GIRLS DON’T SYNC / THE DUNMORE BROTHERS / TARZSA / NICOLA BEAR JOSH BAKER / ALETHA / KANDER / RICH REASON / ZUTEKH DJS JOE MOTION / MIKE MORRISEY / CALVIN CLARKE / LUKE WELSH

When and where is Parklife?

Parklife 2022 will be take place on the 11 and 12 June. The festival will take place in Heaton Park off Middleton Road, Manchester M25 2SW.

How much are the tickets?

Weekender general admission ticket – £129.50 +BF*

Weekender ticket VIP – £169.50+BF

Saturday/Sunday general admission – £84.50+BF

Saturday/Sunday VIP – £109.50+BF

There are also weekender ticket payment plans starting from £16.50 for general admission, and £22.50 for VIP.

*Booking Fee