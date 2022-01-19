Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 09:23 pm

Pepsi drops new beat ‘Sohna Tu’ Ft. Aima Baig & Taha Malik, watch now

Pepsi drops new beat 'Sohna Tu' Ft. Aima Baig & Taha Malik, watch now

Pepsi drops new beat ‘Sohna Tu’ Ft. Aima Baig & Taha Malik, watch now

Pepsi has finally released another new beat, ‘Sohna Tu,’ which features music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, tapping into Pakistan’s emerging modern dance scene.

Pepsi has decided to offer us one more hit for the road as we approach the year 2022, after providing us hit after hit under the coveted phrase “Why Not Meri Jaan.”

The new song, ‘Sohna Tu,’ was just released and netizens who can’t stop grooving to the song said they got a new Mehendi beat of the year.

From beginning to end, this new song provides us with positive sensations. The main highlights are the vibrant attires and electrifying choreography, and let’s not forget that Haider Mustehsan and Rozeo have shown us what fantastic dancing movements really are.

Check out the song here:

Singing maestro Aima took to her Instagram account and shared Pepsi’s new beat with a caption that read, “They tell us to hold back but we say dance dance dance, because why not meri jaan!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Fans can’t help but already vibe to the new song and share their enthusiasm in the comment section just after it’s released.

Read More

1 hour ago
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can help Prince Harry amid security row

Prince Harry has been requested to speak with his cousins Princess Beatrice...
1 hour ago
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada passes away

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's aunt, Ghada Hadid died on Wednesday morning...
2 hours ago
Willem Dafoe interested in playing a Joker Imposter

Willem Dafoe is most known for his terrifying roles in films like...
2 hours ago
Govinda talks about why he hid his marriage for an year

Celebrity divorces are a typical occurrence. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja,...
2 hours ago
Naagin 6: Who is the new lead? Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy or Divyanka Tripathi

Naagin 6: Following the publication of a new trailer for Naagin 6...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's title of ‘Duke of York’

Prince Harry could possibly be the next beneficiary of the Duke of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Turkey resumes oil flow after blasting in Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline
11 mins ago
Turkey resumes oil flow after blasting in Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

ANKARA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Turkish state pipeline operator on Wednesday resumed...
Toyota Car Prices
15 mins ago
Expected New Prices of Toyota Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

Following the announcement of pricing increases by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC),...
21 mins ago
Marriyum says NAB, PM Imran embarrassed before IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the National Accountability...
Suzuki Car Prices
32 mins ago
Suzuki Raises Car Prices in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced a rise in car prices, which...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600