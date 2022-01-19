Pepsi drops new beat ‘Sohna Tu’ Ft. Aima Baig & Taha Malik, watch now

Pepsi has finally released another new beat, ‘Sohna Tu,’ which features music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, tapping into Pakistan’s emerging modern dance scene.

Pepsi has decided to offer us one more hit for the road as we approach the year 2022, after providing us hit after hit under the coveted phrase “Why Not Meri Jaan.”

The new song, ‘Sohna Tu,’ was just released and netizens who can’t stop grooving to the song said they got a new Mehendi beat of the year.

From beginning to end, this new song provides us with positive sensations. The main highlights are the vibrant attires and electrifying choreography, and let’s not forget that Haider Mustehsan and Rozeo have shown us what fantastic dancing movements really are.

Check out the song here:

Singing maestro Aima took to her Instagram account and shared Pepsi’s new beat with a caption that read, “They tell us to hold back but we say dance dance dance, because why not meri jaan!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Fans can’t help but already vibe to the new song and share their enthusiasm in the comment section just after it’s released.