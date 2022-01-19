Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022.

Pete Davidson finds Kanye West hate song ‘hilarious’: Report

Pete Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, who was previously married to American rapper Kanye West, the duo is speculated to have grown closeness amid Kanye West drama.

While Kim’s separated husband is leaving no chance behind in sharing his opinion of the SNL star, in his new song, the rapper cursed and swore to kick Davidson’s a** one day or the other.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told Page Six. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

“It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” said the source.

West released the track last week, with raps lyrics as, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” (He is, apparently, mentioning the 2002 car accident that left him with a broken jaw.)

Whereas the couple Kim and Davidson are least affected by the madness, this chaos is only flaming their love.

“The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” another source tells Page Six.

