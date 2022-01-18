Pete Davidson on security increase amid Kanye West “Eazy” Diss: Reports

It is reported that Davidson isn’t worried about the rapper, but the possible viciousness from the rapper’s followers.

AS the Julia Fox-Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson saga continues to shift gears and moves to a new direction every day. Kim and her beau have been hot news since her presence on the show back in October.

West is speculated to have met his new leading lady during his New Year’s Eve celebrations.

However, Kanye’s “Eazy” alliance with The Game was released, the Rap icon used the moment to suspend a few disses.

According to Radar Online, West notoriously raps about knocking up Pete Davidson, and the standup comedian has hired extra protection just in case the danger extends beyond bars. Although it has been stated that Davidson is unconcerned about any acts of violence by Kanye, we all know that fans can be pretty hostile, as NLE Choppa can confirm.

Davidson was used to having security around him when dating and briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, according to Radar Online, but with Kim, the degree of celebrity and attention has above what he’s used to. The site claimed, “Pete isn’t taking any chances.”