PHOTOS: BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa shower love over Jisoo

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has a birthday today! Jisoo, the talented and beautiful member of BLACKPINK, turns 27 this year (28 years in Korean age). Jisoo is an actress, singer, performer, and host. Jisoo of BLACKPINK is amazing in every way, and we adore her for it! She is known for her gregarious demeanour, charming personality, and velvety baritone, and we adore her for it!

Jisoo posted an adorable photo of herself with a tasty cake to Instagram with the caption: “Thank you so much for all of the birthday greetings!! With all of my Blinks, today feels extra special. I adore you guys “.. She even included infant photos of herself in the carousel, demonstrating that she was a natural artist!

On her special day today, BLACKPINK girls Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé sent sweet birthday messages for beloved ‘Eonni’ Jisoo. On her Instagram stories, Jennie shared Jisoo’s post and tagged her account. Rosé followed suit, writing in the caption, ” “Jisoo Eonni, have a wonderful birthday. I wish you the most wonderful birthday ever. I’m in love with you.” Finally, Lisa shared a photo of herself and Jisoo with the caption: “Best wishes on your special day. I adore you “emoji with a heart and a smiley

Jisoo made her acting debut in the JTBC drama “Snowdrop,” in which she starred alongside Jung Hae In. Despite the controversies surrounding the storyline and purported factual inaccuracies, Jisoo’s sensitive, love-struck yet mature portrayal of Young Ro in this heartbreakingly beautiful melodrama series is stealing the hearts of the audience! Once again, Jisoo, happy birthday!