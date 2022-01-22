Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:37 pm

Photos: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s Adorable Family Moments

Emma Roberts

Photos: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s Adorable Family Moments

It’s a Hollywood match! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept a low profile since they began dating, but their relationship appears to be stronger than ever with the arrival of their son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

The couple initially became together in March 2019, after the Scream Queens alum split from her ex-fiancé, Evan Peters, whom she had dated on and off since 2012. “Garrett and Emma have been friends for a long time, but this is new, informal, and only a few weeks old,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Shortly after Us revealed that they were dating, the Nerve star opened up about what it’s like to date in public. “It’s difficult enough to be with someone alone, let alone in front of an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019. “Growing up is difficult. It sometimes bothers me that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, everyone can remark on what you’re doing, and no one knows the true storey. That’s difficult.”

Another insider told Us in January 2020 that the couple were “having fun and enjoying each other,” but that they weren’t yet discussing anything more serious. That appeared to change fast, when Us confirmed in June 2020 that they were expecting.

“Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” a source told Us five months later. “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

The former American Horror Story star stated the best advice she received as a first-time mother was to remember that motherhood gets easier with practise. “You won’t always feel like you’re getting it right, but you’ll grow better every day,” the Belletrist founder told Violet Grey in March 2021. “Whenever in doubt, simply love your child and yourself.”

If the pair needs any extra advice, they may turn to Rhodes’ godfather and Hedlund’s Country Strong co-star, Tim McGraw. “He’s someone I adore and appreciate, not only as a fantastic parent and husband, but also as an amazing musician and amazing actor,” the Minnesota native remarked on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2021. “I’ve known him for quite some time.”

After nearly three years together, the Unfabulous alum and the Modern Love star announced their split in January 2022.

See Roberts and Hedlund’s sweetest family moments:

Emma Roberts

Mom-to-Be

The We’re the Millers star celebrated her baby shower in October 2020.

Emma Roberts

Expectant Joy

“Me … and my two favorite guys,” Roberts wrote via Instagram in November 2020 while expecting the couple’s first child.

Emma Roberts

Baby Makes 3

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the Nancy Drew star wrote via Instagram in January 2021.

Emma Roberts

Blissful Pair

Roberts wished her partner a happy Valentine’s Day with this sweet snap in February 2021.

Emma Roberts

A Mother’s Love

Roberts celebrated her first Mother’s Day with Rhodes in May 2021.

Emma Roberts

Out and About

In July 2021, Roberts posted a throwback Instagram photo of her “first walk” with Rhodes.

Emma Roberts

On the Move

“We love our walks,” Roberts captioned an August 2021 Instagram selfie as Rhodes slept in his carrier.

Emma Roberts

New Normal

Roberts shared a throwback Instagram photo with son Rhodes in September 2021, writing, “So tired so happy.”

Emma Roberts

Blonde Baby

“The best,” Roberts captioned a December 2021 Instagram snap with her baby boy.

Emma Roberts

