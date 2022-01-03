PHOTOS: Glimpse Into Areeba Habib’s Wedding with Saadain Imran

04th Jan, 2022. 03:19 am

PHOTOS: Glimpse Into Areeba Habib’s Wedding and Saadain Imran

Actress Areeba Habib has all the eyes on her as she is the new bride in town and turned out to be elegant on her Shendi (a blend of Shaadi and mehndi) last night. She tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on Friday (December 31).

For her Shendi, the Jalan star chose a long-flared ivory ensemble paired with stunning jewellery, soft glam makeup with tea-pink lip colour.

The overall flamboyant look of Areeba, with a bright pretty smile on her face, stole the show. Meanwhile, the groom donned a black sherwani.

Areeba Habib

Areeba Habib Areeba Habib Areeba Habib

 

