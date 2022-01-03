PHOTOS: Glimpse Into Areeba Habib’s Wedding and Saadain Imran

PHOTOS: Glimpse Into Areeba Habib’s Wedding with Saadain Imran
Actress Areeba Habib has all the eyes on her as she is the new bride in town and turned out to be elegant on her Shendi (a blend of Shaadi and mehndi) last night. She tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on Friday (December 31).
For her Shendi, the Jalan star chose a long-flared ivory ensemble paired with stunning jewellery, soft glam makeup with tea-pink lip colour.
The overall flamboyant look of Areeba, with a bright pretty smile on her face, stole the show. Meanwhile, the groom donned a black sherwani.
Read More
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share vacation Photos with Penelope and Reign Disick
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have proven time and time again that...
Julia Fox, Kanye West dating like ‘kindred spirits’
Sources revealed Kanye West and Julia Fox's burgeoning romance, claiming that the...
My Daughters Could Hardly Speak When They Met Taylor Swift: 'They Clam Up' Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's children, despite having a renowned father, are nonetheless star-struck by...
Chris goes 'wow' Sonakshi Sinha’s hobby she discovered last year. Watch video
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was appreciated by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth by a 'wow'...
Complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal resolved; cops say ‘Nothing illegal’
A complaint was lodged against Vicky Kaushal by a resident of Indore,...