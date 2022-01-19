Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 03:37 pm

PHOTOS: Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain’s Glamorous Rukhsati

/urdu/latest/2022/01/504921/

Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain, the famed Tik Tok couple, married last year in a lavish ceremony. Following their Nikkah, the couple revealed that their Rukhsati and Valima ceremonies had been postponed due to the absence of certain close family members. Finally, the much-anticipated ceremonies begin with a spectacular Rukhsati.

Kanwal Aftab

Kanwal Aftab is a TikToker from Pakistan. With over 11.6 million followers on TikTok, the TikTok influencer is the most followed after Jannat Mirza. She is a TikToker, a Vlogger, and an anchorperson in addition to being a TikToker. Zulqarnain is just as popular as Kanwal, with over 11 million followers. Fans adore their duet videos on TikTok, and their videos have earned them a lot of celebrity. The couple may now be seen working together and modelling for a variety of brands.

Kanwal Aftab

The two popular stars of the lip-sync app recently glammed up for their wedding in lavishly adorned gowns by Ali Xeeshan Theaters. The couple wore identical red, blue, and gold costumes. Take a peek at some of the event’s highlights below.

Kanwal Aftab

Kanwal Aftab

Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab Kanwal Aftab

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Hit show La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) gets a Korean remake

Netflix offers a large number of foreign shows available. However, the Spanish...
1 hour ago
Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note on demise of beloved driver

Varun Dhawan was seen depressed at a local Indian hospital as his...
2 hours ago
The moment when fan mistook Shah Rukh Khan for Akshay Kumar

Bollywood King Khan has always been hogging the limelight since he stepped...
2 hours ago
Boney Kapoor shares throwback pictures of late actress & wife Sridevi

Bollywood’s renowned producer Boney Kapoor recently joined the photo-sharing app Instagram and...
2 hours ago
Ghana Ali all smiles for a latest photoshoot with her little one

Actress Ghana Ali, who welcomed her first baby with hubby Umair Gulzar...
3 hours ago
Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer will hit cinemas on January 28

The most anticipated film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

OMR TO PKR
1 min ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
turkey
7 mins ago
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s state oil operator on Wednesday said that it had resumed...
Dogecoin to PKR
10 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Shiba Inu to PKR
12 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600