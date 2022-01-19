PHOTOS: Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain’s Glamorous Rukhsati

Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain, the famed Tik Tok couple, married last year in a lavish ceremony. Following their Nikkah, the couple revealed that their Rukhsati and Valima ceremonies had been postponed due to the absence of certain close family members. Finally, the much-anticipated ceremonies begin with a spectacular Rukhsati.

Kanwal Aftab is a TikToker from Pakistan. With over 11.6 million followers on TikTok, the TikTok influencer is the most followed after Jannat Mirza. She is a TikToker, a Vlogger, and an anchorperson in addition to being a TikToker. Zulqarnain is just as popular as Kanwal, with over 11 million followers. Fans adore their duet videos on TikTok, and their videos have earned them a lot of celebrity. The couple may now be seen working together and modelling for a variety of brands.

The two popular stars of the lip-sync app recently glammed up for their wedding in lavishly adorned gowns by Ali Xeeshan Theaters. The couple wore identical red, blue, and gold costumes. Take a peek at some of the event’s highlights below.