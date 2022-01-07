PHOTOS: Lollywood stars spotted at Saboor Aly’s Nikah ceremony

Actress Saboor Aly has all the eyes on her as she is the new bride in town and turned out to be elegant at her dreamy Nikah ceremony. She tied the knot with actor Ali Ansari in an intimate nikah ceremony today, January 7, 2022.

For her Nikah, the Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai star chose a gold embellished bridal outfit paired with traditional jewelry, soft glam makeup with Hina on her hands. On the other hand, Ali looked elegant yet classy in a white sherwani.

Read more: Inside Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dreamy Nikah ceremony

Along with the bride’s sister, Sajal Aly, brother, and father, many showbiz celebrities, including Aiman Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Zara Noor Abbas, Urwa Hocane, and Sadia Ghaffar, are spotted at her Nikah ceremony.

Have a look:

In the pictures, the bride can’t hold back tears at her nikkah as the groom consoles her.

The bride’s sister, Sajal Aly, walked Saboor Aly onto the stage for her nikah while helping to carry her Gharara.

Previously, the lovely couple had the glittering Dholki and Mayun events before their wedding ceremony.