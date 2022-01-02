PHOTOS: Sunny Leone Welcomes The New Year In Style

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm
Sunny Leone

PHOTOS: Sunny Leone Welcomes The New Year In Style

It’s all about happiness and positive sentiments at the start of the year. According to Sunny Leone’s New Year photos, it’s also about having a good time. In Goa, the stunner rung in the new year looking as stunning as ever. Sunny Leone shared two photos of herself on Instagram, showing off her New Year’s Eve outfit. Her startling look in a bright one-shoulder shirt teamed with glittering silver leggings drew all eyes to her. “Super great night in Goa,” Sunny Leone captioned her photo. As expected, fans of the actress flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

It’s all about happiness and positive sentiments at the start of the year. According to Sunny Leone’s New Year photos, it’s also about having a good time. In Goa, the stunner rung in the new year looking as stunning as ever. Sunny Leone shared two photos of herself on Instagram, showing off her New Year’s Eve outfit. Her startling look in a bright one-shoulder shirt teamed with glittering silver leggings drew all eyes to her. “Super great night in Goa,” Sunny Leone captioned her photo. As expected, fans of the actress flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her.

Read More

11 mins ago
Ranveer Singh shares first selfie of 2022

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star, rang in the New Year with a...
26 mins ago
Disha Patani raises temperature in a blue crop top and ripped jeans

The holidays are over, and people are returning to work in the...
39 mins ago
Nausheen Shah has her style game on point in latest clicks

Pakistan’s top fashionista Nausheen Shah has the ability to transform from an...
44 mins ago
Nora Fatehi Kisses Guru Randhawa In The Kapil Sharma Show, WATCH VIDEO

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were guests on a recent episode of...
1 hour ago
Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in an animal print bikini with matching sarong

Indian actress Mouni Roy dropped a sultry picture on her social media...
2 hours ago
Sajal Aly spills the beans on how Ahad asked her hand in marriage

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Pakistan’s most adored showbiz couple, have...