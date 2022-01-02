PHOTOS: Sunny Leone Welcomes The New Year In Style
It’s all about happiness and positive sentiments at the start of the year. According to Sunny Leone’s New Year photos, it’s also about having a good time. In Goa, the stunner rung in the new year looking as stunning as ever. Sunny Leone shared two photos of herself on Instagram, showing off her New Year’s Eve outfit. Her startling look in a bright one-shoulder shirt teamed with glittering silver leggings drew all eyes to her. “Super great night in Goa,” Sunny Leone captioned her photo. As expected, fans of the actress flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her.
