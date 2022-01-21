Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain, the popular TikTok stars of Pakistan, tied the knot last year in a Nikah ceremony. Recently, the love birds’ headed into their Rukhsati and Valima ceremonies. Their dreamy wedding reception happened last night after a luxurious Rukhsati and spectacular Mayuna and Mehendi events.

This couple is a vision to behold in these beautiful pictures. Kanwal looked like a Disney princess at her reception, and her groom, Zulqarnain, turned out to be her prince!

Have a look at glimpses of their dreamy reception:

Kanwal Aftab is a TikToker from Pakistan. With over 11.6 million followers on TikTok, the TikTok influencer is the most followed after Jannat Mirza. She is a TikToker, a Vlogger, and an anchorperson in addition to being a TikToker.

On the other hand, Zulqarnain is just as popular as Kanwal, with over 11 million followers. Fans adore their duet videos on TikTok, and their videos have earned them a lot of celebrity. The couple may now be seen working together and modelling for a variety of brands.