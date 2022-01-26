Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:12 am

PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai’ in PSL 2022 inauguration video

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:12 am
PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai' in PSL 2022 inauguration video

PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai’ in PSL 2022 inauguration video

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, and his antics have left Netizens in awe.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted a TikTok-style video in which people suggested he handle the HBL PSL 7 campaign. The video shows Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja inviting the Prime Minister to the PSL’s launch.

Chairman PCB is seen going slowSly towards the PM, with dramatic music playing in the background. Then, both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja enter the corridor for the announcement.

Advertisement

Read more: PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy Pakistan Super League 7 tickets online?

“I’m opening the seventh PSL and I hope every team fights till the last ball and entertains the public,” PM Imran Khan remarked while pointing his finger to the HBL PSL’s green screen.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) social media team captioned the video, “PM Imran Khan’s message on the PSL #LevelHai.”

#LevelHai has been trending on Twitter and fans have shown their enthusiasm for the PSL 2022.

 

Read More

58 mins ago
Singing sensation Aima Baig is now on TikTok!

Pakistan's popular music sensation Aima Baig is the newest Pakistani celebrity to...
1 hour ago
Baby Amal enjoys outing with Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt,...
2 hours ago
Juvaria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter

Juvaria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in...
2 hours ago
Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in Libel Lawsuit against YouTuber

According to court records acquired by PEOPLE, a federal jury awarded Cardi...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian threatened by Kanye West about a second s** tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian is putting the things straight on the alleged second sex...
4 hours ago
Lady Gaga talks about her intimate scene with Salma Hayek for House of Gucci 

Upon the passionate deleted scene, fans will have to take Lady Gaga's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke is missing after meeting with assailant Stephen MacGregor

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) of Hollyoaks vanished without a trace after confronting...
Kamran Akmal
2 mins ago
PSL 7: Kamran Akmal criticized Ramiz Raja for focusing too much on drop-in pitches instead of PSL marketing

PSL 7: Kamran Akmal, the wicket-keeper batsman, has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board...
20 mins ago
BTS Army goes crazy over ‘little Yoongi’ doing a squat

Suga, a member of BTS, posted a few photos on Instagram after...
psl 7
22 mins ago
PSL 7: PSL 2022 is set to begin on January 27

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement