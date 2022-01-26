PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai’ in PSL 2022 inauguration video

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, and his antics have left Netizens in awe.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted a TikTok-style video in which people suggested he handle the HBL PSL 7 campaign. The video shows Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja inviting the Prime Minister to the PSL’s launch.

Chairman PCB is seen going slowSly towards the PM, with dramatic music playing in the background. Then, both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja enter the corridor for the announcement.

“I’m opening the seventh PSL and I hope every team fights till the last ball and entertains the public,” PM Imran Khan remarked while pointing his finger to the HBL PSL’s green screen.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) social media team captioned the video, “PM Imran Khan’s message on the PSL #LevelHai.”

#LevelHai has been trending on Twitter and fans have shown their enthusiasm for the PSL 2022.

Amazing and innovative ideas into action by Ramiz Raja. He is a master of media campaign. https://t.co/Vyqw51XAky — Haleema Adil (@HaleemaAdil2) January 25, 2022

So classy😍, a digital marketing masterstroke by @ImranKhanPTI. 👏👏 https://t.co/dESikhurJH — Abubakar Khan Suri (@SuriAbubakar) January 26, 2022