PM Narendra Modi security interval “An attack on every single Indian,” Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is widely known for her open criticism for everything to anything that happens on the face of the earth. The actress has been sharing her views on the entertainment industry, the nation, politics, and more.

The Tanu weds Manu star is a vocal supporter of the BJP-led government, Kangana recently took her social media and criticized the incident when PM Narendra Modi’s convoy was stopped by protesters in Punjab, compelling him to return.

However, on Wednesday (January 5) PM Modi was to leave for National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala. While traveling towards his destination through the road, the flyover was jammed by demonstrators.

Here’s is Kangana’s take on the incident:

She took to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian… it is an attack on our democracy itself.”