Pre-Fall 2022 Season in the world of High Fashion

Versace

Featuring that 2000’s slinky silhouette, the fashion house opted for a print overload, bringing back the monochrome Barocco motif, tying elegance into street wear seamlessly.

Christian Dior

Showcasing a line for the unconventional woman, the brand delves into their own hot take on rebellious uniform aesthetics featuring punkish tartans, biker shorts, jackets, and ties.

Balmain

The luxury brand brought together classic elements with futuristic ensembles, showcasing Houndstooth designs and Breton stripes – paired decadently oversized synthetic outerwear, washed and clunky boots.

Carolina Herrera

A breath of exuberance surrounds this collection as the fashion house displayed polished looks with ruffles and ruched waistlines, successfully dramatising the mere cocktail dress into an eleganza moment.

Chanel

This crafty collection showcased bold jacketed silhouettes, with visible three-dimensional knitting and informed cuts, materialising the metropolitan workshop vibe in high fashion.

Tory Burch

The signatures of summer attire emboldened to a fall look, the trendy range delights itself in graphic patterns and compelling symmetries in elevated detail, often pairing the looks with knitted accessories.

Gucci

Right after their recent Hollywood debut, the brand is now culminating contemporary Los Angeles street aesthetics with cinematic silhouettes, combining class with causal.

Nanushka

The brand elevated conventional street fashion whilst pairing its classic minimalist hues and contemporary motifs in ornamental articles, with oversized blazers reimagined in vegan leather.

Moschino

This collection certainly isn’t short on life, featuring colour blocking and vivid crayon-box inspired ensembles with a big splash of hyperbolic expression.

Fendi

The worlds of Versace and Fendi collided as the two big houses collaborated for an all-exclusive line, commemorating each other’s signature elements.