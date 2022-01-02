Pre-Fall 2022 Season in the world of High Fashion
-
Versace
Featuring that 2000’s slinky silhouette, the fashion house opted for a print overload, bringing back the monochrome Barocco motif, tying elegance into street wear seamlessly.
-
Christian Dior
Showcasing a line for the unconventional woman, the brand delves into their own hot take on rebellious uniform aesthetics featuring punkish tartans, biker shorts, jackets, and ties.
-
Balmain
The luxury brand brought together classic elements with futuristic ensembles, showcasing Houndstooth designs and Breton stripes – paired decadently oversized synthetic outerwear, washed and clunky boots.
-
Carolina Herrera
A breath of exuberance surrounds this collection as the fashion house displayed polished looks with ruffles and ruched waistlines, successfully dramatising the mere cocktail dress into an eleganza moment.
-
Chanel
This crafty collection showcased bold jacketed silhouettes, with visible three-dimensional knitting and informed cuts, materialising the metropolitan workshop vibe in high fashion.
-
Tory Burch
The signatures of summer attire emboldened to a fall look, the trendy range delights itself in graphic patterns and compelling symmetries in elevated detail, often pairing the looks with knitted accessories.
-
Gucci
Right after their recent Hollywood debut, the brand is now culminating contemporary Los Angeles street aesthetics with cinematic silhouettes, combining class with causal.
-
Nanushka
The brand elevated conventional street fashion whilst pairing its classic minimalist hues and contemporary motifs in ornamental articles, with oversized blazers reimagined in vegan leather.
-
Moschino
This collection certainly isn’t short on life, featuring colour blocking and vivid crayon-box inspired ensembles with a big splash of hyperbolic expression.
-
Fendi
The worlds of Versace and Fendi collided as the two big houses collaborated for an all-exclusive line, commemorating each other’s signature elements.
