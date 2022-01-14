Indian actress Preity Zinta, who recently stepped into motherhood, shared an affectionate picture of herself with one of her twins and delighted her entire fanbase.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the Kal Ho Na Ho star was seen posing for a selfie with her bright dimpled smile, while her little one is wearing a baby pink sweater. “Mommy vibes,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, the mommy of two announced their children’s birth in an Instagram post. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives,” she had written.

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed the twins through surrogacy in November last year. Their children’s names are Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.