Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:02 pm

Prince Andrew equated Prince Harry’s wedding to daughter Eugenie’s

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:02 pm
Harry, Meghan acting like 'defiant teenagers,' journalist claims

The wedding of Prince Andrew’s cherished daughter Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle were once compared.

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 and was subsequently followed by cousin Eugenie, who also walked down the aisle from now on Jack Brooksbank in the same year.

The wedding took place at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel. Before the big day, he spoke to the camera.

Advertisement

Andrew boasted about how he had invited more people to his daughter’s wedding than Harry’s older brother, Prince Charles.

Andrew said: “It will NOT be the same as the previous one that was held in May. This is not a public wedding, this is meant to be a family wedding

“There’ll be a few more people than most people have. There are a few more than Harry had, but that’s just the nature of Eugenie and Jack – they’ve got so many friends that they need a church of that size to fit them all in,” he concluded.

Andrew was harshly criticized by keyboard critics who pointed out how he made his daughter’s wedding a race.

“So seems like a competition for him,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote: “Throwing some shade there Duke” while one commented: “Hum! So Harry have (sic) not got so many friends.”

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Lady Gaga talks about her intimate scene with Salma Hayek for House of Gucci

Upon the passionate deleted scene, fans will have to take Lady Gaga's...
1 hour ago
Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife's hot photo as he became lovestruck

Rajkummar Rao can't get enough of Patralekhaa, his wife. The couple, who...
1 hour ago
Parizaad: Ahmed Ali Akbar trends top on Twitter

After the second last episode of Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone Reveals About her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone is now busy promoting Gehraiyaan, her upcoming film. Pinkvilla was...
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi and Haldi

Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Celebrity bride-to-be Mouni Roy to tie the knot...
1 hour ago
My family and friends ‘Keeps me so grounded’; Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attributes her ability to retain her cool to the support...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

KSE-100
3 mins ago
KSE-100 edges up on positive economic data

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Wednesday closed higher as investors’ confidence was...
intel
7 mins ago
EU court annuls €1 billion antitrust fine against Intel

BRUSSELS: An EU court on Wednesday annulled a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion)...
13 mins ago
Kim Kardashian threatened by Kanye West about a second s** tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian is putting the things straight on the alleged second sex...
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to 'consider departing now'
14 mins ago
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to ‘consider departing now’

KYIV, Jan 26, 2022 (AFP) - The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement