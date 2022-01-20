Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 07:29 pm

Prince Andrew gets another hit, school named after him to get a new name

Prince Andrew'

Prince Andrew gets another hit, school named after him to get a new name Photo: File

Things are not in favor of Prince Andrew at the moment, Andrew gets another blow after the rape allegation charges. Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S., has declared to change its name time for the 2022-2023 school year.

“The name of a school should be reflective of our school community and uphold our values as a safe and inclusive learning space for all,” Principal Craig Campbell wrote in an email to parents.

“Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match.”

The school was named after Prince Andrew in 1960. Campbell claimed that the school has formed a six-person retitling committee that included students, staff, members of the school advisory council, and community.

In the upcoming weeks, people will also be asked to succumb to new names for the school.

The committee will then estimate the names and permit the students to vote. The top three references will be sent to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education for final approval.

 

