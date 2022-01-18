Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Due of security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stay with future monarch Prince Charles during their prospective visit to the UK.

During their tour to the United Kingdom, Prince Charles has asked his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to stay with him.

According to the Mirror, which cited royal sources, the Queen’s eldest son, who is also the heir to the throne, extended an olive branch to Harry and his family as the Duke of Sussex planned to seek judicial review on security in Britain.

According to the Duke’s legal representatives, Prince Harry is afraid to return to Britain with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry is ‘afraid’ to return to the UK with his family, according to his legal representatives, because the UK’s Home Office has determined that he is not authorized to privately pay for police protection for himself, Meghan Markle, and their children after the couple decided to step down from royal status.

The judgment of the Home Office has been legally challenged by the Queen’s grandson.

When Harry and Meghan left active royal responsibilities in 2020 and went to the United States, they lost their UK taxpayer-funded protection.

They now have their own private security team in California. According to court documents, Harry asserted that the US team would lack adequate jurisdiction to secure his family in the UK.