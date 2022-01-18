Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 11:51 pm

Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish everyone a Happy Holiday. Image: Instagram

Due of security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stay with future monarch Prince Charles during their prospective visit to the UK.

During their tour to the United Kingdom, Prince Charles has asked his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to stay with him.

According to the Mirror, which cited royal sources, the Queen’s eldest son, who is also the heir to the throne, extended an olive branch to Harry and his family as the Duke of Sussex planned to seek judicial review on security in Britain.

According to the Duke’s legal representatives, Prince Harry is afraid to return to Britain with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry is ‘afraid’ to return to the UK with his family, according to his legal representatives, because the UK’s Home Office has determined that he is not authorized to privately pay for police protection for himself, Meghan Markle, and their children after the couple decided to step down from royal status.

The judgment of the Home Office has been legally challenged by the Queen’s grandson.
When Harry and Meghan left active royal responsibilities in 2020 and went to the United States, they lost their UK taxpayer-funded protection.

They now have their own private security team in California. According to court documents, Harry asserted that the US team would lack adequate jurisdiction to secure his family in the UK.

Read More

2 hours ago
Trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan to be released on 20 January

With less than a month till the much-anticipated love epic Gehraiyaan is...
2 hours ago
Meghan's assertion varies from Prince Harry's reason.

Prince Harry has requested UK police protection for his next visit to...
2 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty starts her week with the Cat and Camel exercise, WATCH VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is one of the fittest stars in...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry does not anticipate winning 'security case', Reports

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have discovered...
2 hours ago
Parizaad to get additional episode, finale to be screened in cinemas on January 28

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid reminises on her late grandfather in a childhood photo

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, paid tribute to her late Palestinian grandmother Khairia...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ranjan Madugalle
6 mins ago
PSL 7: Ranjan Madugalle to be a referee of PSL 2022, PCB official confirms

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) marquee tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says
9 mins ago
Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says

JERUSALEM, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - Israeli police on Tuesday backed down from...
11 mins ago
Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker

Despite the fact that Barker and Kardashian have also yet to disclose...
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her new look, watch video
26 mins ago
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her new look, watch video

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has stunned her fans with her new exotic...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600