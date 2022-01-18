Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 12:18 am

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have faced some serious threats in the UK. According to the report, the younger son of Prince Charles seeks police protection to bring his family back to his homeland, and he is right to fear for their safety in Britain.

A royal commentator reveals that Harry “undoubtedly needs protection” for him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children when visiting the UK due to his prominent position and history.

“The Duke of Sussex’s concerns for safety are vindicated as one of the teenagers, called neo-Nazis, jailed for inciting terror attacks on the Duke and other targets has now been released,” he said.

Furthermore, the Duke has requested a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision not to allow him to pay for his own security while in the UK.

“In a world where there are numerous examples of terror and extremism, a two-time veteran of Afghanistan who has been threatened by extremists, undoubtedly needs protection for himself and his family,” added Fitzwilliams .

“A case in Britain in June 2019, where one of the neo-Nazis sentenced who threatened Harry, would have already been released, highlights the concern he obviously feels.”

Read More

38 mins ago
Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker

Despite the fact that Barker and Kardashian have also yet to disclose...
53 mins ago
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her new look, watch video

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has stunned her fans with her new exotic...
2 hours ago
Inside TikToker Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain's exuberant Mehendi event

The famous TikTok couple, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar kicked off their...
2 hours ago
Trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan to be released on 20 January

With less than a month till the much-anticipated love epic Gehraiyaan is...
2 hours ago
Meghan's assertion varies from Prince Harry's reason.

Prince Harry has requested UK police protection for his next visit to...
2 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty starts her week with the Cat and Camel exercise, WATCH VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is one of the fittest stars in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry son Archie
4 mins ago
Prince Harry caused a royal security meltdown

There are several images of him sticking his tongue out at photographers,...
Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga
10 mins ago
Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

WELLINGTON, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - A volcano that exploded in the Pacific...
Xiaomi Poco X3
15 mins ago
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco...
psl
16 mins ago
PSL 7: List of English players playing in PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming, and preparations for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600