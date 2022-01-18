Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have faced some serious threats in the UK. According to the report, the younger son of Prince Charles seeks police protection to bring his family back to his homeland, and he is right to fear for their safety in Britain.

A royal commentator reveals that Harry “undoubtedly needs protection” for him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children when visiting the UK due to his prominent position and history.

“The Duke of Sussex’s concerns for safety are vindicated as one of the teenagers, called neo-Nazis, jailed for inciting terror attacks on the Duke and other targets has now been released,” he said.

Furthermore, the Duke has requested a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision not to allow him to pay for his own security while in the UK.

“In a world where there are numerous examples of terror and extremism, a two-time veteran of Afghanistan who has been threatened by extremists, undoubtedly needs protection for himself and his family,” added Fitzwilliams .

“A case in Britain in June 2019, where one of the neo-Nazis sentenced who threatened Harry, would have already been released, highlights the concern he obviously feels.”