Prince Harry and Meghan might not attend the memorial for Prince Philip Photo: File

Rumors have already begun to pour in from the US signifying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be coming to Britain for the memorial service for Prince Philip.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April last year. Prince Harry came back to the UK to appear at his grandfather’s funeral minus his wife and children.

The couple is probable to avoid the memorial service due to the lack of security, a source stated on Page Six.

The Duke of Sussex stated that it’s insecure for his family to return to the UK lacking his own security team in place to safeguard from an unseen event.

However, Harry has also applied for the judicial analysis of the Home Department’s decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security.