Prince Harry caused a royal security meltdown

There are several images of him sticking his tongue out at photographers, as well as endless anecdotes of his childhood shenanigans.

One of those anecdotes, in particular, occurred when the Duke of Sussex was just five years old.

The tiny one apparently caused his security officer a tremendous scare by sneaking out of Kensington Palace and onto a busy retail street.

Ken Wharfe, the prince’s protection officer, recalled allowing the youngster to play with his radio because he was “fascinated by police equipment.”

This habit turned into a game of missions in which the little harry was asked to visit various spots across the castle and then report back by radio.

This then turned into a small game of missions where the little prince would be asked to go to certain area around the palace and then check in on the radio.

Wharfe told the Daily Mail: “He was thrilled, especially when I directed him to go out of the palace entrance to the stable block to visit his aunt, Lady Jane [Diana’s sister]. The block was monitored by CCTV, so this seemed safe.”

On the contrary, Harry ended up leaving the palace gates and ended up at a shop.

And Ken added: “What shoppers must have thought to see the Queen’s grandson walking down the busy street clutching a police radio, I have no idea.

“I ordered him to come back, and ran to meet him, but I knew we’d been on the verge of a security disaster. The Met would have taken a very dim view, but that’s nothing compared to what the Princess [Diana] would have said. Luckily, she never found out.”