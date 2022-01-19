Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew’s title of ‘Duke of York’

Prince Harry could possibly be the next beneficiary of the Duke of York title from Prince Andrew.

The dukedom cannot be passed to girls as it can only be transferred between men, due to which Prince Andrew is unable to pass the title to his two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, claimed constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne.

The Duke of York title is conventionally apprehended by the second son of the sovereign which in this case would be Prince Harry once Prince Charles takes the throne.

“Without a son, and by the terms of the letters patent under which the dukedom of York was again created in 1986, the death of the present duke will see the title merge with the crown,” Ian told Express.

“Historically it is a title that has been granted to the second son of the sovereign.

“Arguably, with Charles’ accession, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex becomes the sovereign’s second son and could under the custom become the next Duke of York in addition to being duke of Sussex.

“The fashion for creating multiple dukedoms, such as during the reign of Victoria has, however, died out.

“Additionally, the custom of new creations has invariably become linked with marriage and as that has already occurred, together with his withdrawal from front line royal duties, his creation as Duke of York seems unlikely, should the title be available.”