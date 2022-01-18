Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 09:54 pm

Prince Harry does not anticipate winning ‘security case’, Reports

Prince Harry

Prince Harry does not anticipate winning 'security case', Reports

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have discovered the ideal excuse not to return to the United Kingdom due to a security dispute.

According to royal writer Phil Dampier, Harry does not anticipate winning his appeal against the Home Office decision, and it may just be another reason for him to avoid the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

“I don’t think Meghan will ever come back to this country and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back – I don’t think realistically (Harry) expects to win this case,” Mr Dampier told The Sun.

“Getting his protection reinstated would set a precedent and so it gives them the perfect opportunity to say we can’t come to platinum jubilee celebrations,” he adds.

"Harry might come over but it gives Meghan a good excuse not to come and also not to bring the children."

Prince Harry’s complaint comes after Home Office has barred him from personally paying for police protection for himself and his family if and when they arrive in the UK.

 

