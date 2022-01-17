Prince William and Prince Charles ‘grew closer’ in the Megxit aftermath

The royal family has generally remained silent about the turmoil involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Despite the turmoil, royal author Phil Dampier claims that Prince William and Prince Charles have grown closer.

According to Express, the Prince of Wales, who has since assumed the duties of his late father, Prince Philip, has been spending more time with William and his family.

He said, “Following his father’s death, Charles is now spending a lot more time at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk home, where he has taken over a lot of Prince Philip’s duties.”

“The Cambridges spend most weekends at Anmer Hall, their country pile up there, which means father and son are now seeing a lot more of each other.

“They have also undoubtedly bonded over the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview.”