Prince William, Kate Middleton worried for children’s royal future

Kate Middleton has emerged as considerably more famous in the royals than her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, claimed a new study.

The study was conducted by Barbend, claimed that people are seven times more involved in the Duchess of Cambridge’s diet than Meghan’s.

According to the experts, Kate’s diet plan obtained more than 4,600 searches per month, passing 55,000 each year.

As compared to Meghan, the former Royal and actress have 1,100 searches per month which are then followed by Queen Elizabeth.

Kate looks fabulous and is famous for upholding a healthy and stable diet as she has often referred to as “fabulous at 40”.

According to Express, Kate usually starts her day “with slow-burn energy oats to give her fuel for a busy day of royal events and running after three small kids.”

The breakfast is then followed by a workout which comprises running and planking.

However, Kate’s admiration goes past the dining table and to other subjects extending from fashion to family.