Prince William, Kate Middleton’s hardest phase in their relationship revealed

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a good marriage for more than ten years, it has not always been smooth sailing. During the couple’s courtship, they reportedly had a tough spell when Prince William was seen out and about in different nightclubs with various women letting loose while Kate kept a brave face.

A royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, spoke about how the Duchess of Cambridge felt during the trauma.

“It shows Kate’s strength of character that she had the guts to get up, go out, look amazing and hang out at nightclubs as if she was the happiest person in the world. But we know she wasn’t,” Ingrid revealed.

The pair has been open about their relationship problems, as the Duke of Cambridge stated in 2010: “Well I think to be honest, I wouldn’t believe everything you read in the paper but in that particular instance we did split up for a bit. But that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff.”

In their engagement interview, Kate also mentioned that, “I think I at the time wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time. Looking back on it.”