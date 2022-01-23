Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:07 pm

Prince William opens up about having more children with Kate Middleton

Prince William

Prince William opens up about having more children with Kate Middleton

Prince William recently stated that he does not want any more children, telling the Duchess of Cambridge not to have “any notions” during their visit to Burnley and Clitheroe.

Kate and William, who have three children together, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, visited Clitheroe Community Hospital and met new parents Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their newborn daughter Anastasia.

Kat, who got the opportunity to hold and cradle Anastasia, let out an audible “Awww” that rang across the room, prompting William to remark, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

The audience chuckled, as Kate began to gently hand Anastasia back to her parents. “Don’t take her with you,” William joked again.

William’s statements imply that he is content with his family of four and does not want any more children. While speaking with fans outside the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, in 2020, Duchess suggested that William did not want any more children.

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian sets temparaure soaring as she flaunts her Gym-honed physique in pool-side photos

Kim Kardashian, an American TV personality and socialite, has got hearts racing...
2 hours ago
Mira Rajput puts her arms around Shahid Kapoor and kisses him

Mira Rajput's idea of a Sunday binge proved to be rather out...
2 hours ago
Ileana D'Cruz Can't Stop Daydreaming About This Vacation Spot

Ileana D'Cruz longs for her beach holiday. What evidence do we have?...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday: Who was BEST DRESSED diva of the Week

This week, Bollywood's diva's have quickly transitioned from comfort wear to varied,...
2 hours ago
Mawra Hocane reveals her wedding plans in an interview

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who enjoys a huge fan following on social...
2 hours ago
Ananya Panday looks chic in a corset and shorts for Gehraiyaan promotions

The sombre and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

David Wiese
4 mins ago
PSL 7: David Wiese expects that fans will come to stadium to support Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

PSL 7: David Wiese, a veteran of the Lahore Qalandars, has urged...
Rumman Raees
17 mins ago
PSL 7: Rumman Raees is eager to return to game action after a tough injury break

PSL 7: Fast and agile Rumman Raees sees the upcoming HBL Pakistan...
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos
21 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in red; see photos

Aiman Khan, with her wardrobe choices, always sets new style goals. Eastern...
23 mins ago
Oversea Pakistanis play vital role for strengthening economy, says Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that oversea Pakistanis have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement