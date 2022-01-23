Prince William opens up about having more children with Kate Middleton

Prince William recently stated that he does not want any more children, telling the Duchess of Cambridge not to have “any notions” during their visit to Burnley and Clitheroe.

Kate and William, who have three children together, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, visited Clitheroe Community Hospital and met new parents Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their newborn daughter Anastasia.

Kat, who got the opportunity to hold and cradle Anastasia, let out an audible “Awww” that rang across the room, prompting William to remark, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

The audience chuckled, as Kate began to gently hand Anastasia back to her parents. “Don’t take her with you,” William joked again.

William’s statements imply that he is content with his family of four and does not want any more children. While speaking with fans outside the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, in 2020, Duchess suggested that William did not want any more children.