Prince William stunned by Prince Harry’s reaction to security threats: report

Prince William is said to have been horrified and appalled by Prince Harry’s attitude to the family’s persistent security concerns.

This reaction comes after Prince Harry petitioned the UK courts for Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet to be given extra protection when they visit England in the future.

However, it does not appear to have set well with his brother, Prince William, who appears taken aback by the bold suggestion, claiming that it will ‘undoubtedly’ generate stress at the Palace.

Their findings show that “William understands Harry’s adamant need to protect his family. He’s disgusted by Harry’s handling of the situation, given the strain it’s placing on The Queen and the monarchy.”

In the midst of the continuing royal scandal, the insider claims that Prince William agrees that Prince Harry was “brainwashed” by Meghan Markle.

According to the same insider, Prince Harry’s request stems from how his visit to Princess Diana’s statue was harmed owing to a lack of security.

Prince Harry and his family have been the target of “well-documented Neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” according to those unaware.

Threats, the prince believes, are preventing him from returning to his homeland with his wife and children.