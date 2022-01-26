Prince William wanted to join Police to protect Princess Diana

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and heir to the British monarchy in the second generation, had another plan for his late mother Princess Diana.

According to the two royal specialists, the future king had indicated an interest in becoming a police officer in the past.

According to the Express UK, the future king allegedly told his mother Princess Diana that he desired to be a policeman so he could safeguard her, citing Royal author Robert Jobson’s book William’s Princess, released in 2006.

Diana ‘leaned heavily’ on Prince William in her moments of need, according to the book, when William was still a little lad.

“Whenever Diana felt uncertain, William was there for her,” royal author Robert Jobson further said.

The report also quoted Diana’s autobiographer Andrew Morton as writing that on one occasion Prince William and Harry were conversing their futures with Diana and the Duke of Cambridge said, “When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you, Mummy.’