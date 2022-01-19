Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can help Prince Harry amid security row

Prince Harry has been requested to speak with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie about providing protection for him and his family while he is in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke of Sussex, who is suing the Home Office to get permission to pay for protection, claims that bringing the family to the UK is otherwise dangerous.

However, royal analyst Rafe Heydel-Mankoo appeared on GB News to urge the former senior royal to enlist the support of Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

He told GB News: “We live in a free country, the paparazzi are a real nuisance, they’re annoying, that can be a nightmare.

“But we live in a country with a free press and quite frankly, you know, being mobbed by paparazzi at Kew Gardens or at Kensington isn’t really sufficient grounds to say that your life is in danger, that’s a gross exaggeration.

“It’s also completely inaccurate for him to say that by not having access to the intelligence he[Prince Harry] is somehow more at risk than anybody else.

He added: “If there were a real security risk for Prince Harry, our intelligence services would of course take action we have to remember that and they aren’t going to simply let that information not go unnoticed.”

“And then, of course, you could expect Scotland Yard to take the necessary action.”

He added: “They hire ex-royal protection officers who are extremely skilled and have a lot of history in this area and they’ve also got security clearance in the royal palaces.

“[The only thing is] that they don’t have is a firearm, which is quite understandable.

“And if Prince Harry speaks very nicely to Beatrice and Eugenie, maybe he can borrow their protection officers when he’s in the country.

“And of course, we’re only talking about the occasions when he’s not in royal surroundings because if Harry’s over here, visiting his family, you will, of course, get the same protection that they’re getting by virtue of being on in the same area.”