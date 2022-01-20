Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 02:28 am

Princess Diana asked question about Islam while she was dating Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana

Princess Diana asked question about Islam while she was dating Hasnat Khan

Following Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles, it was speculated whether she intended to remarry.

Photographer Anwar Hussein, who chronicled the late Princess Diana’s life until her death in 1997, told People that Diana once asked him a question regarding interfaith marriage.

“All the lights were dimmed on the flight, and she came and whispered, ‘Can I have a chat?” he recalled.

“She knew that I was married to an English girl, Caroline,

“She wanted to know about Islam. She was asking about being married when one person is Muslim and another is Protestant.

“She was interested because of what she was going through with [her then-boyfriend] Dr. Hasnat Khan. She didn’t mention him, but she assumed I knew it.

“I think she was wondering how the family would react to him and things like that.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Bollywood Highlights: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue, ‘Gehraiyaan’ Teaser is out now!
1 hour ago
Rebel Wilson chose comedy acting roles due to weight gain

Rebel Wilson has admitted that once she put on weight, she preferred...
2 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and rejuvenated following a six-month alcohol-free period....
2 hours ago
Rap lyrics as criminal evidence are not criminal evidence: Jay-Z

Jay Z has raised his voice to not let prosecutors use rap...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Omar attempts a dangerous stunt from Dubai top building, watch video

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry,...
2 hours ago
Britney Spears to regain control of her money as Judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees

The battle about whether Britney Spears must pay millions in legal fees...

