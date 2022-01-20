Princess Diana asked question about Islam while she was dating Hasnat Khan

Following Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles, it was speculated whether she intended to remarry.

Photographer Anwar Hussein, who chronicled the late Princess Diana’s life until her death in 1997, told People that Diana once asked him a question regarding interfaith marriage.

“All the lights were dimmed on the flight, and she came and whispered, ‘Can I have a chat?” he recalled.

“She knew that I was married to an English girl, Caroline,

“She wanted to know about Islam. She was asking about being married when one person is Muslim and another is Protestant.

“She was interested because of what she was going through with [her then-boyfriend] Dr. Hasnat Khan. She didn’t mention him, but she assumed I knew it.

“I think she was wondering how the family would react to him and things like that.”