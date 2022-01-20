Princess Kate Middleton is annoyed of Prince William because of this habit

Even though everything seems perfect on the front for Kate and William, they too like normal couples have arguments.

Even ten years of marriage did not seem to be enough for Kate Middleton to overcome Prince William’s eating problem.

Mealtimes may get chaotic and childish when you’re raising three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But it turns out that Prince William eats exactly like his kids.

Kate confessed that when her husband eats a pizza, it irritates her since he is messy and spills it all over the couch.

Her dissatisfaction was revealed during a tour of an RAF base in Cyprus in 2018. When Prince William joked with the servicemen to “keep the pizza off the sofas.” Referring to the light-colored chairs at the location.

“With that, you’re a nightmare!” Kate retorted, implying that her husband is prone to getting things dirty while eating pizza.