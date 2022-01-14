Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 04:56 pm

Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian journalist Peter Ford when discussing social media monitoring.

Ford questioned whether the actor and his husband, Nick Jonas, deserved to announce the Oscar nominations together.

During a recent interview, the Matrix Resurrections star stated that she tries to keep her cool most of the time, but one insult caused her to lose her cool.

“I don’t typically get angry, but it (expletive) me off,” she said. “I don’t mean to disparage these two, but I’m not sure their contributions to the film industry qualify them to announce Oscar candidates.”

“I’ll be enraged, angry, and irritated.” I’ll tell my family about it “Chopra went on. “I may cry a little, but it has no bearing on my relationship with my work or the nature of my mission. It is not the views of others that I seek.”

“My job is to go on a quest. My goal is to ensure that when someone sees what I’ve created, it moves them or that they appreciate it. “My personal life, who I am, none of it is my business,” she clarified.

