22nd Jan, 2022. 12:37 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through a surrogate

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

The actress further asked for privacy during ‘this special time’ to emphasize her family. This is Priyanka and Nick’s first child. The couple got hitched in 2018.

She took Instagram to post her happy news tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


However, Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page.

 

 

