Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 07:43 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss’

Priyanka Chopra and her actor-musician husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated the New Year together. Nick shared photos from their romantic New Year’s Eve date on Instagram. Nick captioned the photographs, “My eternal New Years kiss.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick posted a photo of himself and Priyanka, in which she is kissing him on the cheek. Priyanka is dressed in a white gown, while Nick is dressed in a fresh white shirt. On Christmas, the couple even shared a jubilant photo of themselves kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

Priyanka Chopra recently deleted the name ‘Jonas’ from her social media accounts. She explained her decision by telling her admirers to “just calm” because “it’s just social media.” Priyanka said in a recent interview with The Times of India that she just changed her identity because she wanted to have the same username on Twitter and Instagram. She found it ‘interesting’ how ‘everything becomes such a big deal to people.’

Read More

21 mins ago
Urfi Javed exposes her Love Bite in recent click

The Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is causing a stir on...
45 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor Kisses Anand Ahuja’s as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year Celebration

At their Notting Hill home in London, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and...
51 mins ago
Duchess Camilla bestowed with the highest honor by the Queen

The Duchess of Cornwall was promoted to Royal Lady of the Noblest...
1 hour ago
Hrithik Roshan yet again posted a shirt-less picture for New year

Bollywood stars are ringing in the New Year in style in 2022....
1 hour ago
Kanye West announced a surprise concert on New year eve

After the astroworld tragedy, singers have to be very careful of where...
2 hours ago
Miley Cryus handles wardrobe malfunction like a boss

Miley Cyrus is off to a bad start in 2022 with an...