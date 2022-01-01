Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss’
Priyanka Chopra and her actor-musician husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated the New Year together. Nick shared photos from their romantic New Year’s Eve date on Instagram. Nick captioned the photographs, “My eternal New Years kiss.”
View this post on Instagram
Nick posted a photo of himself and Priyanka, in which she is kissing him on the cheek. Priyanka is dressed in a white gown, while Nick is dressed in a fresh white shirt. On Christmas, the couple even shared a jubilant photo of themselves kissing in front of a Christmas tree.
Priyanka Chopra recently deleted the name ‘Jonas’ from her social media accounts. She explained her decision by telling her admirers to “just calm” because “it’s just social media.” Priyanka said in a recent interview with The Times of India that she just changed her identity because she wanted to have the same username on Twitter and Instagram. She found it ‘interesting’ how ‘everything becomes such a big deal to people.’
Read More
Urfi Javed exposes her Love Bite in recent click
The Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is causing a stir on...
Sonam Kapoor Kisses Anand Ahuja’s as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year Celebration
At their Notting Hill home in London, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and...
Duchess Camilla bestowed with the highest honor by the Queen
The Duchess of Cornwall was promoted to Royal Lady of the Noblest...
Hrithik Roshan yet again posted a shirt-less picture for New year
Bollywood stars are ringing in the New Year in style in 2022....
Kanye West announced a surprise concert on New year eve
After the astroworld tragedy, singers have to be very careful of where...