Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss’

Priyanka Chopra and her actor-musician husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated the New Year together. Nick shared photos from their romantic New Year’s Eve date on Instagram. Nick captioned the photographs, “My eternal New Years kiss.”

Nick posted a photo of himself and Priyanka, in which she is kissing him on the cheek. Priyanka is dressed in a white gown, while Nick is dressed in a fresh white shirt. On Christmas, the couple even shared a jubilant photo of themselves kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

Priyanka Chopra recently deleted the name ‘Jonas’ from her social media accounts. She explained her decision by telling her admirers to “just calm” because “it’s just social media.” Priyanka said in a recent interview with The Times of India that she just changed her identity because she wanted to have the same username on Twitter and Instagram. She found it ‘interesting’ how ‘everything becomes such a big deal to people.’