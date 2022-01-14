Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 12:14 am

Priyanka Chopra is too busy to have kids with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra having plans for children with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is too busy to have kids with Nick Jonas Photo: File

Fans are usually curious about celebrities’ personal lives, and Priyanka Chopra is one such superstar whose every move, whether personal or professional, is carefully monitored.

People have been questioning the worldwide celebrity about her plans to have children with US music singer Nick Jonas since their marriage in 2018.

The Matrix 4 actress spoke up about her personal life, marriage, and aspirations to start a family in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

She said, “They’re (children) a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

She further replied saying that both of them are too busy in their lives right now, the actress replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

Priyanka recently sparked separation rumours when she dropped both her surnames from her Instagram handle.

She said,  “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

