Priyanka Chopra, Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 5 Divas who looked gorgeous in blush pink saree

Five divas, from Katrina Kaif to Nora Fatehi, looked like six yards of perfection in a blush pink saree.

This wedding season, sorbet pastel tones have been a popular choice! Unlike in the past, all of the females, from the bride to the bridesmaids, are opting for a pastel toned classic look. Our Bollywood divas have been seen wearing blush pink traditional clothes and causing quite a stir. This wedding season, blush pink is a must-have colour! Pink is the colour of universal love for oneself and others, so there is never enough pink!

Katrina Kaif

Manish Malhotra designed the chiffon saree Katrina wore. The blush pink sheer saree had gold and silver sequined borders with a triangle pattern and floral design. The actress paired the six yards of opulence with a sleeveless blouse studded with gold and silver sequins that matched the border of the saree and had a scooped neckline. The Tiger 3 actress accessorised her look with a ruby and stone-encrusted statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked stunning in a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree. The solid-colored saree was combined with an exquisitely decorated top that included floral embroidery as well as the designer’s characteristic beads. The end effect is an exquisite and refined style that doesn’t strive to be the light of the party. The strappy pink and green floral sequined blouse complemented the otherwise simple saree. She accessorised with striking earrings that complemented the green on her top.

Nora Fatehi

In this appealing blush pink embroidered saree by Tarun Tahiliani, Nora Fatehi appeared straight out of a fantasy. The pre-pleated saree had a resham embroidered blouse that added a pop of colour to the ensemble. Nora kept her ensemble basic by accessorising with a pair of dramatic pearl earrings. This chic saree is ideal for a cocktail or reception party.

Priyanka Chopra

At Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a sheer blush pink saree by Sabyasachi. In the saree, she looked like her ‘Desi Girl’ self, but the vintage aspects added to it worked in her favour! While she kept her fashion classic, she added a bit of oomph by teaming her organza wonder with a similar plunging shirt that made a statement! Pink roses in her bun, round frame sunglasses, diamond drop earrings, a watch, and a tiny chain completed the look.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri was dressed in a silk saree and looked stunning as usual. The six yards of magnificence came from the designer label Kshitij Jalori’s shelves. The woven blush pink saree was embellished all over with elaborate gold brocade and buti embroidery. She draped the garment in a traditional manner, highlighting the embroidery on the pallu. The saree was combined with a half-sleeve blouse in the same pale pink hue, which was embellished with a U neckline and gold brocade work. She accessorised her saree with a gold bracelet, matching ring, and chandelier drop earrings with multi-colored jewels.