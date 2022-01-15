Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:33 pm

Priyanka Chopra reflects back to her 2014 film Mary Kom

While thinking about her 2014 film Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra admitted that she was scared to take the role of the Indian fighter.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Matrix Resurrections actor revealed that she was concerned about her appearance, which did not resemble that of the Olympian, before embarking on the film.

Read more: Throwback: Priyanka Chopra recalls the time when she was asked about Oscar Noms

As a result, Chopra was certain that the post should have been awarded to someone from the country’s northeast.

“It was probably someone from the northeast who should have gotten the part,” the Quantico star opined.

“But I was just greedy as an actor to get an opportunity to tell her narrative,” she continued, “because she inspired me so much as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete.”

Read more: Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening

“When the filmmakers insisted I take (the role), I was just like, ‘You know what?'” Pee Cee added. ‘I’m going to do it,’ she says.

For those who are unfamiliar with the film, it is based on the story of a boxer who won numerous prizes for her country, including an Olympic medal.

Read More

2 hours ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...
2 hours ago
Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who...
3 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari turn heads in a Shehla Chatoor gown

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress, has a stunning beauty that draws...
3 hours ago
Comedian Tabish Hashmi is all set tp leave comedy to host a new show

You can't help but think about comedian Tabish Hashmi's internet discussion show...
4 hours ago
Jannat Mirza handles fan's criticism like a pro

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, recently made headlines for her brilliant retaliation...
5 hours ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tackle Omicron cases

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its meeting on Saturday,...
Apple Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan
4 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan is...
Lata Mangeshkar
6 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar to remain under observation in ICU, Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer, is still being monitored in the intensive...
10 mins ago
Julia Fox not judgemental towards Kanye’s new song My Life Was Never Eazy

Julia Fox, Kanye West's new flame, was impressed by his new song....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600