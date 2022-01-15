Priyanka Chopra reflects back to her 2014 film Mary Kom

While thinking about her 2014 film Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra admitted that she was scared to take the role of the Indian fighter.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Matrix Resurrections actor revealed that she was concerned about her appearance, which did not resemble that of the Olympian, before embarking on the film.

As a result, Chopra was certain that the post should have been awarded to someone from the country’s northeast.

“It was probably someone from the northeast who should have gotten the part,” the Quantico star opined.

“But I was just greedy as an actor to get an opportunity to tell her narrative,” she continued, “because she inspired me so much as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete.”

“When the filmmakers insisted I take (the role), I was just like, ‘You know what?'” Pee Cee added. ‘I’m going to do it,’ she says.

For those who are unfamiliar with the film, it is based on the story of a boxer who won numerous prizes for her country, including an Olympic medal.