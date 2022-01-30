Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:47 am

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes a heartfelt birthday greeting to husband Ben Cutting 

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:47 am
Erin Holland, who is a broadcaster in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), gave her husband Ben Cutting a heartfelt “Happy Birthday.”

Cutting is now a member of the Peshawar Zalmi PSL team.

The video on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) showed Erin talking to her husband Ben Cutting during the recently ended match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

The tweet read: “Happy birthday Ben Cutting from all of us and @erinvholland.”

“We are in different bio-bubbles, so this is the closest I can get to you on your birthday,” Erin said to Ben.

“Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday dear Ben. Happy Birthday to you,” sang Erin.

 

