PSL 2022: WATCH Aima Baig & Atif Aslam’s LIVE Performance at the Opening Ceremony of PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) started its 7th season today, January 27th, and runs through February 27th, 2022. All of the games will be held in Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan, with 15 games per match. Check out the PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Information.

PSL 7 anthem vocalists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig have rocked the floor with their power-packed, electrifying performance at this year’s jam-packed event.

WATCH Aima Baig & Atif Aslam’s LIVE Performance at the Opening Ceremony of PSL 7

[adsforwp id="353288"]